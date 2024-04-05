Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.68. 3,119,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,517. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

