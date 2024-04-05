Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $221.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

