Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,033,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,226,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 408,764 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGLT stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
