Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,795.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,097,000 after acquiring an additional 888,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 661,939 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,169,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

