Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

