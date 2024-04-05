Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

