Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,971,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

