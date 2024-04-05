VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,956,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 150,444 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $219.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.56.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

