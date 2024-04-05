VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REMX. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

