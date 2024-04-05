Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Trading Down 0.3 %
VALU opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $375.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96.
Value Line Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
