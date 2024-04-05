Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

UNM opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $590,489,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

