Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $35.07

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $35.82. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 616 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $924.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

