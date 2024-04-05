Universal Health Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $172.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.38 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

