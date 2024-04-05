United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CAO Sells $49,656.25 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $10.49 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Quarry LP boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

