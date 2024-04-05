United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. United Community Banks has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $30.75.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,412,000 after purchasing an additional 245,944 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth $5,501,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 337,102 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.