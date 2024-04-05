UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $37,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UniFirst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in UniFirst by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,634. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average of $169.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.