Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.66.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.