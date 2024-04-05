UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 0.2%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 1,595,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,332,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $6,960,360 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

