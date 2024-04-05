UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $21.35 on Monday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,360 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

