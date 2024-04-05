UIL (LON:UTL) Insider Purchases £9,663.36 in Stock

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Hill acquired 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,663.36 ($12,130.76).

UIL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 112 ($1.41) on Friday. UIL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204.53 ($2.57). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.53. The company has a market cap of £93.90 million, a PE ratio of -206.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,509.43%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Featured Articles

