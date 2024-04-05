UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BX. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.25.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.