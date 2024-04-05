Tsfg LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

