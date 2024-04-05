Tsfg LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,331,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.53. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

