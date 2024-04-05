Tsfg LLC Sells 3,973 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE T opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

