Tsfg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

QQQM stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average of $165.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

