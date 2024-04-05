Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

RWJ opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.