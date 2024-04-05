Tsfg LLC Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $329.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $220.22 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.