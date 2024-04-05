Tsfg LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

