Tsfg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

