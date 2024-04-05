Tsfg LLC Invests $372,000 in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $26.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

