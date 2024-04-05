Tsfg LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $337.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

