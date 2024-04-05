Tsfg LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $112.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average is $103.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

