Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.