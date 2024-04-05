Tsfg LLC Acquires 32 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after buying an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,485,000 after buying an additional 159,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.9 %

GS opened at $406.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.48.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

