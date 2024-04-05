TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.65. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

