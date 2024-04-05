Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Trupanion Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Trupanion has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $45.50.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Trupanion by 128.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8,339.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

