Truist Financial Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $248.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $203.87. The stock had a trading volume of 735,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $204.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

