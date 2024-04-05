Truist Financial Trims Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Target Price to $19.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.03. 2,255,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $657.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States.

