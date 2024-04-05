Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.79.

NYSE PB opened at $62.79 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $64,749,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,306,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 626,060 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

