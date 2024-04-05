Truist Financial Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $277.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $256.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

