Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.