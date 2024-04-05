Truist Financial Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $27.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.63.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,030,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,619,000 after buying an additional 206,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 280,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 118,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

