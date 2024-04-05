Truist Financial Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $36.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.74.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.66. 6,045,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

