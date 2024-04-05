Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $14.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROXGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tronox by 337.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth $50,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Price Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.83 on Friday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Tronox (NYSE:TROXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.75%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

