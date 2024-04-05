Traveka Wealth LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,126. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

