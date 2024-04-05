Traveka Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 23,800 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG remained flat at $2.66 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

