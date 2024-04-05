Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $181,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE:ING traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 2,263,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.