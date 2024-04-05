Traveka Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,538,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.8% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.70. 4,498,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,455. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.43. The firm has a market cap of $381.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

