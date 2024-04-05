TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransCode Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($25.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $0.68 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 61,872 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

