Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $8.97 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 2,302,835 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,065,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 595,856 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 152.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 587,123 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 850.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 574,853 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

